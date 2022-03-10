$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,925. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pure Storage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,499 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pure Storage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 463,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

