$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 49.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOTV. TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In related news, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $137,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Cole Davis bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,556 shares of company stock valued at $400,195. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NOTV traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $581.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

