$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $4.03 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

