-$0.16 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

SEAS traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 984.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 82,979 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

