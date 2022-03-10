-$0.35 EPS Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. Greenbrook TMS posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greenbrook TMS.
Several research firms have recently commented on GBNH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Clarus Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.
Shares of GBNH remained flat at $$3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,487. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
