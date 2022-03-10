-$0.35 EPS Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. Greenbrook TMS posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greenbrook TMS.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GBNH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Clarus Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBNH remained flat at $$3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,487. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.