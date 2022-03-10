$0.43 EPS Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,226. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.34. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

