$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.