$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $2.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $92.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

