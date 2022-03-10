108,036 Shares in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of James River Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group during the third quarter worth $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in James River Group during the third quarter worth $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in James River Group during the third quarter worth $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth $266,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $22.21 on Thursday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $51.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.12%.

In other James River Group news, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 78,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,128 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

