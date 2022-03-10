11,719 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,930. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

