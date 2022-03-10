$118.23 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) to report sales of $118.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $132.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $61.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $477.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $549.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $501.87 million, with estimates ranging from $474.00 million to $543.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.65.

Shares of BSM opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.