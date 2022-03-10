12,000 Shares in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Amplify Online Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

IBUY stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $58.46 and a one year high of $136.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.14.

