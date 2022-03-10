1,283 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $248.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.67. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $229.41 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

