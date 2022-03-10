13,580 Shares in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,355,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,929,000 after purchasing an additional 130,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kelly Services by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Kelly Services by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 62,699 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $964,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $785.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.02. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

In related news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KELYA shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

