1,387 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,157,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,464,000 after purchasing an additional 441,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.26 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.28 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

