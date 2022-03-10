18,612 Shares in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MILE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Metromile by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 718,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metromile by 48.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 491,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metromile by 372.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 351,407 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Metromile by 231.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 317,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metromile by 58.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 145,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Metromile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MILE opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Metromile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MILE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metromile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Metromile Profile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.