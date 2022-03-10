19,328 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,810,841,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,685,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synopsys by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after buying an additional 1,429,567 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,918,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,366,000 after buying an additional 55,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,178,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,906,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 317,894 shares of company stock valued at $107,586,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $301.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

