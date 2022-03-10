$2.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) to post $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the lowest is $2.30. Atmos Energy reported earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atmos Energy.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

NYSE:ATO opened at $112.18 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atmos Energy (ATO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.