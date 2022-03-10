$2.87 EPS Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.63 and the lowest is $2.05. PDC Energy reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $16.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $16.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $226,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,979. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 479.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 40,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDCE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

