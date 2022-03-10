21,125 Shares in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,510 shares of company stock worth $71,460 in the last three months.

NYSE:BLND opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17. Blend Labs Inc has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

