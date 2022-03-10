23,789 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,009 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after buying an additional 210,834 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 40.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $63,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 3.44. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.31.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

