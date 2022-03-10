$297.94 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) to report sales of $297.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.90 million to $306.62 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $223.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $627.91 million, a PE ratio of -157.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Earnings History and Estimates for BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

