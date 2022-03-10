$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $13.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

