34,479 Shares in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Colicity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Colicity during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Colicity alerts:

COLI stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Colicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.