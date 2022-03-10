35,249 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 623,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period.
AVDE opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.04. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $65.80.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).
