$36.25 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) to report sales of $36.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.50 million and the lowest is $36.00 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $35.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $153.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $164.50 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $165.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $470.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.89. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

