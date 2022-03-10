360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) were down 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 18,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,343,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA raised their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

