360 Financial Inc. Buys 236 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $10,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $7.79 on Thursday, reaching $103.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,617,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

