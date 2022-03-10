4,001 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 9,961.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 191.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 142.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

