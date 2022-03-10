4,270 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Yale University acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $453,589,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,453,000.

VWO traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $44.81. 267,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,877,518. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

