701 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Acquired by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESS opened at $342.37 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.67 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

