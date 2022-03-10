7,651 Shares in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 122.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 115,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 94.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $271.12 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $286.89. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

