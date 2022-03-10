$9.75 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. SRAX reported sales of $4.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $31.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.83 million to $31.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $45.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SRAX.
SRAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
SRAX opened at $4.58 on Thursday. SRAX has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $119.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75.
SRAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SRAX (SRAX)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.