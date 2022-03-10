$9.75 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. SRAX reported sales of $4.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $31.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.83 million to $31.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $45.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SRAX.

SRAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $5,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SRAX by 93.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 411,468 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the third quarter worth $1,017,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 78.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRAX opened at $4.58 on Thursday. SRAX has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $119.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

