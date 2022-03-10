99,690 Shares in Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SXUS) Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SXUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 5.11% of Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $2,321,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SXUS opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Janus Henderson International Sustainable Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.58.
