AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 979,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several analysts recently commented on AAON shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of AAON stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
AAON Company Profile (Get Rating)
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAON (AAON)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.