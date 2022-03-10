AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 979,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on AAON shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $32,481,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AAON by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in AAON by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in AAON by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

