Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.18.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.02. 157,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,413. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.