Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 102,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 32,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

INTC stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,871,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $188.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

