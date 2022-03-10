Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up 0.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,652 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 696.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,250 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.83. 138,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,535. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.33. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 19.99.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

