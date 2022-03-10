Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after acquiring an additional 799,555 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,052,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,448,000 after buying an additional 201,044 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.26. 130,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,446. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

