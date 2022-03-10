Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 436.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,529 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

VEA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 1,406,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,534,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

