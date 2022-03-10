Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $387.02. 383,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,642,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.