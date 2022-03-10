Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,533 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.2% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,610,044,000 after buying an additional 646,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,184,450,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.
A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
