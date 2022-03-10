Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $16.00

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $15.50. Abcam shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 76 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Abcam during the second quarter valued at $946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abcam during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Abcam by 1,276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 386,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abcam by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 87,234 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

