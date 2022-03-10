Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 40,000 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $176.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

