Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.39

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 2727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 823,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 113,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

