Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.88. 271,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,059,127. The company has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 and sold 54,994 shares valued at $6,516,088. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

