Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.55.

ASO opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.09.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,547,000 after purchasing an additional 543,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 61.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 530.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 87.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 39,769 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

