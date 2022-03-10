ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD):

3/7/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acadia’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q4. The company’s sole marketed drug, Nuplazid, has recorded strong sales since its launch. Its top line consists of only net product sales of Nuplazid. The drug’s label-expansion program looks promising, with several studies being currently underway. The company filed for Nuplazid label expansion in February 2022. If approved, not only will the drug’s eligible patient population be expanded, but will also boost sales in the days ahead. However, heavy dependence on Nuplazid for revenues remains a worry. Also, the regulatory setback wherein the FDA issued a complete response letter for Nuplazid’s label expansion, hurt the stock severely. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a woe. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

3/3/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00.

2/23/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/9/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

1/11/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACADIA’s sole marketed drug, Nuplazid, has recorded strong sales since its launch. It’s top line consists of only net product sales of Nuplazid. The drug’s label-expansion program looks promising, with several studies that are currently underway. The company plans to file for Nuplazid label expansion in first quarter 2022. If approved, not only will the drug’s eligible patient population be expanded, but will boost sales in days ahead. However, heavy dependence on Nuplazid for revenues remains a worry. Also, the regulatory setback, wherein the FDA issued a complete response letter for Nuplazid’s label expansion, hurt the stock severely. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a woe. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,972,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,165,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 771,450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after buying an additional 750,420 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,742,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

