Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 54,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $257,978.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 321,679 shares of company stock worth $1,375,793 over the last three months. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,608.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 341,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 401.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 105,139 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

