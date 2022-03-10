AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Shares Down 8.7%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) shares were down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.24. Approximately 228,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 484,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on AT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.57.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32.

In other news, Director Tal Hayek purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,692,407 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,870.23. Also, Senior Officer Joe Ontman purchased 32,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$149,981.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,685,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,670,649.35.

AcuityAds Company Profile (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.